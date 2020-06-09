If it’s OK to pack people like sardines into a confined space — inside transit buses with recycled air systems — and require masks but not provide for social distancing, then it must be OK to participate in peaceful protests or rallies that are held outside, while wearing a mask.

Transit employee and passenger lives matter.

Black and brown lives matter!

I believe that protesting is an essential, life-sustaining activity right now.

So, if you haven’t already, get out there and protest to help save your own life or the lives of others!

Patty McKenna

Elizabethtown