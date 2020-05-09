Seeing protesters in Michigan crying “tyranny” and “oppression," here’s what comes to my mind:

When I went to teach in Botswana, the civil war in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) had just ended. One of my students, a refugee from the war, had, along with his mother, tried twice to flee the country. The first time they tried, Rhodesian security police caught them just before they reached the Botswana border. The police took them to nearby headquarters, attached electrical cords to their legs, and tortured them terribly with electric shocks for an afternoon.

People who can walk around in a state Capitol building carrying weapons, who have access to food either by ordering it online or going to a grocery store, and who can communicate easily with others by talking with them on the street or by phone or internet do not have the slightest idea of what either “tyranny” or “oppression” actually looks like.

The Rev. Richard Christensen

Ephrata