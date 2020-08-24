Regarding the Aug. 14 letter “Tearing down US has consequences”:

It took the letter writer until nearly the end, but there it is — the word “protest.” The writer’s issue is with protesters. Believing that it’s protesters who risk tearing us down is like worrying about a pimple when there’s a tumor underneath.

Our country, in my view, will never be “torn down” by protests in the manner the letter writer describes. The writer might not like protests. They might be politically inconvenient. “Making trouble” might offend the sensibilities. And, yes, physical violence and property loss are regrettable, which is why most protest leaders discourage that behavior — and why outsiders sometimes travel across the country to co-opt and disrupt protests with violence.

Who does real damage to our nation? That “tearing down” the letter writer mentions happens in back rooms of power — places you and I will never see. It’s where the wealthy and powerful do exactly what the writer accuses protesters of doing. They act out of personal interest and for self-enrichment. Their actions have real, powerful, lasting consequences that take generations to fix. There is simply no comparison about who poses the greater risk.

But go ahead, keep blaming protesters. They’re easy targets. Accusing them of tearing down our country keeps the writer from having to ponder very difficult questions about just who we are as a nation. It’s textbook, massive-scale gaslighting and diversion: Criticize the messengers and methods, not the message. Speaking truth to power will never damage a healthy democracy, just those who don’t want one.

Vince DiStefano

Manheim