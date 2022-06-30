Regarding the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Group protests at Pride,” about the Lititz Pride Festival:

Does anyone else find it odd that grown men holding signs that state “Burn Gays” and “Christ hates Pride” claim to be Christians?

In my view, they are total hypocrites. The old standard question — “What would Jesus do?” — applies here. I don’t believe you’ll find the answer at the Independence Reformed Bible Church or the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society. They seem only to know how to spew hate and intolerance

Cathy J. Anderer

Salisbury Township