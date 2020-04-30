To those who support public demonstrations aimed at rapidly opening the country to business as usual: Ask yourself how many medical doctors advocate doing what you and your incompetent, irresponsible President Donald Trump are proposing.

Before violating the medical advice to avoid crowds and demonstrations, are you willing to make a pledge to take your loved ones who contract the virus to the White House for treatment instead of the hospital?

Do not assume the medical establishment is a “deep state” bent on destroying the man-child in the White House. You are being asked to self-isolate not to save yourself so much as to prevent the more vulnerable, like your parents and grandparents, from catching the virus.

Think about it. You will need every vote possible in your vain attempt to reelect the woefully inadequate Trump.

We are not at war with the health care providers who serve as front-line generals in this unprecedented battle to save hundreds of thousands — maybe millions — of lives. They are sacrificing so much more than you, who are being asked to stay home and watch TV. Finances and food distribution can be solved by diligent coordination at the federal level. Unfortunately, the Trump GOP cannot govern that maze, because it seemingly doesn’t believe in government. Allowing free-market competition for medical equipment in this time displays total ignorance in dealing with a crisis of this magnitude.

On the bright side, America can change the Trump disaster this November.

Kip Adams

Drumore Township