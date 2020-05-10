In some states, people are organizing big demonstrations, some on the streets, because they want their governors to “open” the states, even if this potentially risks a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

Even though I think their objectives are wrong, I support peaceful and legally conducted protest. But most of those I’ve seen reported don’t fall into the peaceful and legal category, in my view, because many of the protesters were less than 6 feet from others and few face masks were worn.

In one protest I saw reported, the protesters blocked ambulance access to an emergency room. In another, they harassed two nurses standing in the streets to prevent such blockage.

I’d suggest the attorneys general in states where such atrocities occur should have such demonstrators picked up on charges of violating the law and endangering fellow citizens. The attorneys general should then recommend to the courts that the demonstrators be sentenced to at least 14 days of community service consisting of (1) cleaning emergency rooms, (2) assisting emergency responders as they take COVID-19 patients to hospitals and (3) assisting hearse drivers as they take those who have died from the virus to funeral homes or potter’s fields.

As W.S. Gilbert wrote in one of the lyrics for “The Mikado”:

My object all sublime I shall achieve in time

To let the punishment fit the crime

The punishment fit the crime.

My wish to all: Take care and stay well.

Robert Stevenson

Lebanon