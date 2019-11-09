Have we learned nothing from the many traffic accidents and overdose deaths that are ever-present in our news? What is the cost to the health and safety of our citizens in allowing alcoholic drinks to be legal?
According to the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, “Substantial evidence from animal research and a growing number of studies in humans indicate that alcohol exposure can cause permanent adverse changes in the developing brain.’’
Added to this are the dangers of the potential public sale of alcohol to minors and the perils to people gathering to consume this poisonous substance, not to mention the possibility of the influence of organized crime.
So a call goes forth to picket the sellers of this evil liquid, and to shun the places where these things are consumed, and thus avoid contact with those under the influence of this deadly plague on our nation.
Stephen A. Kirsch
West Lampeter Township