We should all be discouraged by the failures of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to properly protect classified information. Protection of information is a critical component of national security. I spent a career in counterintelligence and in defense contractor security departments, and I realized early in my career how vital our information is — and the lengths to which countries will go to steal it.

The failure to protect this information, some of which is of a highly sensitive nature, could cause grave damage to national security and to military personnel serving throughout to world. My daughter has been deployed three times by the U.S. Navy since 2013, to the Pacific and Indian Oceans and to the Persian Gulf. These are flashpoints of potential threats.

From my career and parental perspectives, it is disturbing to see Trump and Biden handle these incidents in such a cavalier manner.

I doubt that anything of substance will come from the special counsel investigations. The bigger issue is that the failure of our leaders erodes the faith and trust of many Americans. That, combined with the divisiveness in America, compromises our ability to solve problems.

Ben Franklin was asked at the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, “What have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” He replied: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Fran McKenna

Ephrata Township