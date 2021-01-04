It would appear that in relation to economic and governmental systems, as in science, many of our fellow citizens refuse to believe in evolution.

The concept of common ownership of property, as proposed in the Book of Acts and later expanded upon by Karl Marx, has consistently fallen to human greed.

Communism has proven not to work, defeated by greedy oligarchs. Socialism, on the other hand, has been adapted as a mechanism to protect those who produce from those who devise and capitalize.

Modern democratic-socialist governments provide loans, grants and protections to individuals, organizations and capitalists that create and manufacture products. The recent COVID-19 vaccine is an excellent example.

Simultaneously, they set standards, regulations and protective programs for the employees, consumers and fellow citizens of the corporations. Minimum wage, work-week regulations, unemployment insurance, environmental protection, Social Security and public education are a few among many examples.

Some mistakenly fear these as socialism. What some call the socialism, I call protection from human greed.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata