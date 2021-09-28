I am furious about the behavior of parents, schools and politicians who do not support safe health practices to protect our children.

I believe that some politicians, in order to stay in power, are politicizing the masking needed to stop a deadly virus. But what is most unacceptable to me is that that some school officials and parents are making mask-wearing a choice, which threatens the safety of all our children.

Parents are flocking to school board meetings to protest their children having to wear masks and speaking about how this should be about “personal choice”!

How utterly selfish. Choice? What about the choice of all children and adults who want to be safe from disease? Shame on you. This is not about personal choice, but about realizing there is a deadly virus in our community that you can get from someone who is infected breathing near you.

Schools and parents have the vital responsibility to protect children from danger and keep them safe.

Get off social media, stop believing lies, myths and falsehoods on the internet and, for God’s sake, do what is necessary to protect our children — no matter how uncomfortable!

It is the responsibility of everyone to place the safety and the health of children and the community above “individual choice” and “comfort.” Please wear a mask and get vaccinated to keep our children safe.

Dennis Zimmerman

Warwick Township