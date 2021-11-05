The pandemic has highlighted a need for safe nurse staffing in hospitals. States have been self-regulating staffing and nurse-to-patient ratios for years, but what began as roars from nurses has turned into pleas for help to provide safe care during the pandemic.

Understaffing is not a new issue; it has plagued nursing for years. However, the consequences are indisputable and lethal. When nurses are assigned too many patients to care for, more patients die and are harmed — and nurses ultimately leave the bedside due to burnout.

Unsafe nursing assignments matter to you, the public, because safe staffing equals safe patients. The Patient Safety Act (state House Bill 106 and state Senate Bill 240) for safe staffing in Pennsylvania’s hospitals is necessary to ensure safe patient care by mandating nurse-to-patient ratios. I urge legislators to recognize this crisis and finally promote safe nursing ratios. I believe that the passage of this bill would decrease patient deaths, provide safer care for those who are sick and reduce staff turnover. It also removes the current self-regulation of private and public health care systems in determining nursing care. The Patient Safety Act provides the limits, ensuring a minimum standard of care that every Pennsylvanian deserves, in addition to safe nursing ratios.

I urge everyone to sign the petition for this bill at nursesofpa.org/take-action/petition.

Margaret Smyth, RN, BSN

University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia