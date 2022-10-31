Right about now, I think all of us would agree that we’re pretty well burned out from information overload concerning the upcoming midterm elections.

The bombardment of emails, texts, phone calls and television commercials is at a fever pitch and can leave even the most patient of us confused and at our wits’ end.

For me, the choice that needs to be made is crystal-clear. There are in excess of 300 candidates across a variety of races nationwide who continue to support the false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and that American elections are somehow flawed.

Some of these candidates will be on ballots right here in our local communities. Their narrative about 2020 is simply not true, which can be easily verified by anyone who desires to look into it and wants to know the truth.

Inflation and crime are both legitimate concerns, but when you eliminate all of the noise and really give it some thought, is the price of a gallon of gas more important than maintaining our democracy?

If you believe I’m overreacting or think it’s a ridiculous thought and could never happen here, I challenge you to rethink your position. Turn off Fox News for a few days and take some time to research world history and consider what is happening right now in several countries around the globe.

The threat is real and requires your consideration before you cast your votes.

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown