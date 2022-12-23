Ten years ago, our first granddaughter was 6 years old, the same age as the children slaughtered at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

I wept as the horrid details were made clear and with the thought that it could have been our granddaughter.

I wrote to then-Congressman Joe Pitts almost in a panic. Surely he would lead the way with legislation to stop the madness.

He wrote back, basically telling me that he would do nothing that would in any way affect the Second Amendment.

I tried to explain to him that, in the 1930s, Congress did pass legislation to put the semi-automatic weapon of its day out of circulation. It was the Tommy gun. The tax on the gun was raised to a level that put it out of reach for almost everyone during the Great Depression. The Tommy gun was the preferred gun of the mobsters of that era.

The problem we have now is that the semi-automatic weapon of our era is owned by our neighbors and protected by many in Congress who hold what I view to be an insane interpretation of the Second Amendment.

Their seeming train of thought is that events like Sandy Hook are anomalies and that they are sad and unfortunate — but they happen somewhere else.

Our children today know better. They practice through frequent drills, not for if it happens, but for when it happens. What on Earth are we putting our kids through?

At the end of December, many of us will commemorate in church the slaughter of the holy innocents by Herod. I wonder what goes through people’s minds as they hear the story. Do they in any way relate this story to our present time?

What’s to be done? Please join me in writing, writing, writing and writing to Congressman Lloyd Smucker, urging him to do what is best for his constituents and not for his seat in Congress.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster