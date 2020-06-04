“The message we want to convey is stay home,” City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said Monday when she was concerned that further protests could entice outside agitators to come to the city and incite violence.

In my view, the request from Mayor Sorace and other government officials is an alarm rung to protect downtown businesses, not human rights.

Protect the right to peacefully protest. Staying home and not standing up reinforces those who intimidate and halts the change to society that is being sought. It is not the responsibility of protesters to protect property. It is the duty and role of protesters to stand up and demonstrate against the systemic injustices and violence against people of color that have been a part of our history since Native Americans were encircled and murdered to protect white property.

City police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser identified suspected saboteurs, which led to the mayor’s plea for peaceful demonstrators to stay away. Is the city not capable of controlling “between five and 15 agitators” by employing the three divisions of the city police department?

Linda Strauss

Manor Township