According to the Lancaster County coroner, as of May 7, there were 216 deaths caused by COVID-19. Using county population groups, those under 55 have a 1 in 377,000 chance of dying; and those over 55 have a 1 in 753 chance.

When compared to people under 55, those older are 500 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and people over 70 are more than a 1,000 times more likely. While the number of deaths changes by the hour, the chances of dying by age group changes little. The coroner has also said that 75% (162 out of 216, as of May 7) of all deaths have occurred at nursing homes (including long-term care facilities).

It is abundantly clear, then, that those putting their lives on the line in Lancaster County are people over the age of 55 (with the most vulnerable being 70 and older) and those living in nursing homes.

Also, it is abundantly clear that, because of the shutdown to decrease the exposure and risk, our economy is tanking, with a long-term impact.

It is time for a more concentrated effort to protect the elderly, with particular emphasis on nursing homes. Focused, thoughtful people ought to be able to make a significant, positive impact.

Also, as suggested in a recent letter to the editor by a local doctor (“Wolf, Levine must change approach,” May 5), it is time to get on with opening businesses. Government should work with businesses to develop the safety measures to follow and let them choose whether to reopen.

We can, and must, do both of these.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor