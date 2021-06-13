I have been fortunate to grow up exploring parks, streams and green spaces throughout Pennsylvania. Nearby state parks such as Susquehannock and Codorus are family favorites for hiking, kayaking and creek stomping.

These natural areas are critical for my personal health and well-being, as well as that of my community. With the funds provided to Pennsylvania in the American Rescue Plan, I believe we can invest in conservation, recreation and community revitalization projects so that future generations of Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy our state’s environmental resources.

This funding can be used for the green infrastructure necessary to address pollution, flooding, land development and other threats to Pennsylvanian communities.

For example, 25,468 miles (30%) of Pennsylvania’s streams have poor water quality that is inadequate for recreation, water supply, aquatic life, and/or fish consumption.

Underscoring the need to protect our land and water is the fact that Pennsylvanians are using their parks and trails more than ever before. This March, Pennsylvania’s state parks recorded 2.71 million visits, as compared to 1.77 million visits in March 2019.

Our state legislators must act swiftly to ensure sufficient, consistent investments in our natural resources and access to green spaces. Sustainable conservation funding is needed to protect our waters, parks, farmland and outdoor recreation areas before pollution and climate change impacts further jeopardize our environment.

Caroline Weiss

Manheim Township