The Rev. Tucker York’s column on “gender ideology” calls on Christian nationalists to undermine the First Amendment rights of us all and to make public schools less public (“Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Our founders established a strict boundary between religion and government to protect all religious expression. Such separation is essential to a pluralistic society that includes non-Christians and Christians alike.

The First Amendment means public schools — government institutions, by the way — remain open to all, because no standard set of beliefs can be taught. If Christian nationalists get their way, the U.S. could become a theocracy like Afghanistan under the Taliban.

Protecting children from “pro-transgender ideology” provides convenient cover for conservative Christian parents to violate the firm constitutional boundary between church and state. Of course, parents have the right to examine materials in their children’s schools and, if they object, to opt their children out. But they don’t have the right to control content for all children by banning age-appropriate subjects in classrooms and libraries. Instead, the First Amendment guarantees they can teach their own beliefs and values to their own children —at home and at places of worship — as the Rev. Matthew Lenahan suggested in a December column (“Faith leaders call for support for public schools, libraries,” Dec. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline).

We must support public school teachers, administrators and school boards in keeping public schools public, so they serve the needs of all children, no matter their gender identity or religious background. Doing so will allow non-Christians and Christians and also nonbinary and binary people to live and let live in a pluralistic, diverse and non-theocratic society.

Kathy Trippe-McRee

Manheim Township