I wish that our elected Republican representatives, such as Congressman Lloyd Smucker, were more interested in caring about the people of the areas they represent than they seem to be in keeping people who might not vote for them from voting.

I am concerned about Republicans’ interest in regaining “power,” as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has described his and his colleagues’ main intent.

Mail-in ballots were a godsend during the 2020 election. I implore the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn the Commonwealth Court’s ruling striking down Act 77, the state’s mail-in voting law. More senior citizens, people with disabilities, working voters and people who live in areas where it’s hard to get to their polling place were able to vote, thanks to mail-in voting — which, interestingly enough, was passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in 2019.

Mark Herr

Denver