Its obvious to me that we need a real president. So many have written letters about President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership. I’ll sum it up by saying he is, in my view, a sociopathic narcissist who wants to be a dictator.

We need Joe Biden to win the November election. It’s all about voting now. I started to write this letter before the primary election debacles in Georgia and Nevada, which confirm my concerns below.

First, we need to ensure that everyone who is eligible and registered has the right to vote. Second, we need to ensure that voting stations are well-distributed and equipped with enough machines for each district, so lines will not be long anywhere or at any time.

Polling places should be open during hours that are convenient for citizens. Voting machines should be tested and observed so they cannot be hacked or tampered with. It should be easy for voters to mail in their ballots.

In the future, automatic voter registration, a holiday for Election Day, limits on consecutive terms, public campaign financing, an end to gerrymandered districts, and the end of the Electoral College system would, in my view, further improve our elections.

John Irwin

East Hempfield Township