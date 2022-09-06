It is perhaps impossible to overstate the value and impact that education can have for a family or a community. My grandmother was born to the cotton fields of Georgia; her daughter earned three degrees from an Ivy League institution and has a school named after her.

How? Education.

There are thousands of students here in Lancaster County who deserve the same opportunities, who have teachers fighting for them. Some out-of-touch legislators and candidates support a plan spearheaded by gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano that would lay off 280 of those teachers in Penn Manor, 300 in Manheim Township and almost 1,000 in the School District of Lancaster.

Why?

I can’t answer that question, but I do know that the Mastriano plan for education in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania would cut funding to public schools in Manheim Township and Penn Manor by an estimated one-third.

That same plan would cut funding by $95 million in the School District of Lancaster and would harm our students in rural communities like Cocalico and Pequea Valley by cutting their funding in half.

Our students deserve better. They deserve a beautiful childhood and to be prepared for a 21st-century workforce.

So, I’m asking you to stand up for the little girl my mother was, walking to school in the patent leather shoes her parents skipped meals to pay for. She believed that she could be anything. Thanks to public schools and public school teachers, she was right.

When we invest in public education, our children can be anything they want, too.

Let’s get it done.

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

President, Lancaster City Council

Democratic candidate, state House, 49th Legislative District