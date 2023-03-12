As a member of the League of Women Voters of Lancaster County, I am writing in response to the article “Pa. voting access is unequal; study finds Lancaster County more restrictive than Chester County,” which was published on LancasterOnline.com last month and reported by Spotlight PA and VoteBeat.

The League of Women Voters of Lancaster County was established in 1948 and has a proud history of facilitating all registered voters in exercising their right to vote in every election. It does so through offering all voters access to nonpartisan information on how to register, where to vote, who the candidates are and what the candidates’ views are on key policy questions.

It is a service to our whole democratic body politic to ease the hardship some voters face in getting to the polls.

In recognition of this key service, the League of Women Voters of Lancaster County holds the position that our legislators and local elected officials should protect no-excuse mail-in voting provisions that were enacted with bipartisan support, rather than work to eliminate the practice. We support all legal measures that offer authentic mail-in voting. These legal measures include secure and convenient drop boxes for ballots and ballot curing for incidental and immaterial omissions such as incorrect or missing dates, as well as missing signatures on envelopes.

As these measures are reviewed by election officials and legislators, let the overarching intention be inclusion of all vote-entitled citizens to exercise that franchise as a first concern in our democracy.

The League of Women Voters anticipates a comprehensive and open discussion of these topics here in Lancaster County.

Anne Wallace-DiGarbo

Lititz