Please, if you feel that you need to keep your dogs or any other domesticated animal outside throughout the year, make sure you provide for them. They are not livestock! They’re companion animals and should be treated as such.

Provide them with fresh water every day. In the wintertime, when the water freezes over, put fresh water out for them. They need water to survive. If you feel that you need to put them in cages off the ground — such as those that are used for rabbits — make sure they’re heated somehow. They need warmth, especially if the cages have wire flooring. Would you like to stand on it 24/7, barefoot?

Dogs feel pain. They feel the cold. They get frostbite. Dogs also need exercise and should not always be penned up in small cages. They should have access to grass — the ground — so they can run if they want and feel the earth under their feet. They’re living beings, not machines, even though a lot of the dogs are overbred like they are machines with no feelings, which is wrong.

If you can’t provide your dogs with protection from the wind and cold of winter, like in a barn with straw or a safe heating element, maybe you shouldn’t have the dogs. Dogs have feelings like people do — only they can’t speak to tell you that they are cold and need fresh water and care.

Please, protect them from the cold. It’s the law, for everyone.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township