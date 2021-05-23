Please, please be humane. Provide shade for your livestock. It would take very little time to put up a three-sided barn/shelter with the solid pieces toward the south, east and west. Maybe put a couple of openings in the east and west for cross-ventilation.

It wouldn’t take long to build. It would provide shade for the livestock if they wanted it. I’ve seen so many animals trying to get under one tree for shade — they don’t fit. Be humane and provide shade and water for the animals.

And dogs are not livestock. Dogs are a highly variable domestic mammal (canis familiaris) closely related to the gray wolf. They are not here to overbreed so that a person can make easy money off of them.

I know a lot of dogs that are kept in wire rabbit cages — in the sun. The dogs go in circles out of boredom and stress. Dogs need to be on the grass, exercising and playing. They’re family dogs who need good attention. They need to be brushed, given veterinary care, played with and provided with toys. Again, they are not livestock, but domestic animals.

Dogs are used for therapy, drug and bomb sniffing and companionship. Some can detect when a person is ill.

Please treat your dog with kindness. If you feel your dogs have to be outside — which I believe they don’t — give them shade and take them out of the rabbit cages. Always be kind and caring.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township