I’m writing to discuss the effects and impacts of technology on daily life. I believe it can have both good and bad effects on the average person, depending on their living situation and income. Those who are richer likely have access to better and more reliable technology.

Technology changes how we communicate and what we do in our free time. Access to more and better technology, however, can come with downsides. For example, people with a lot of access to technology may become addicted to it and spend less time doing things that matter. They may miss out on a lot of significant things going on in their lives.

Also, there are dangers with ever-changing technology, including data leaks, hacks and issues with corruption in cybersecurity. The internet isn’t always the safest place.

On the other hand, there are also downsides for people with less access to technology. It is necessary to perform many functions in daily life and business. As time passes, those without access to technology may miss out on those advancements and important events.

Steven Booth

Peach Bottom

Grade 10

Solanco High School