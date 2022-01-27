The effects of technology on all of our relationships can be positive and negative. They can be negative because spending time with our devices takes away time from face-to-face experiences.

But the positive effect is that, during this difficult time in the world with COVID-19, we have technology to help us keep in touch with our friends and family members.

Also, if you have a long-distance relationship, you can still communicate with that person. Additionally, some social media apps can help us become closer with each other and find new friends.

Grace Kimes

Providence

Grade 9, Solanco High School