East Hempfield Township is currently reviewing plans for what to do with the vacant 53-acre plot of land at Nolt Road and Church Street.

It has been a large, flat sod farm for a number of years. Consideration is being given to baseball fields, batting cages, pickleball courts and a driving range, to name a few.

I would like to suggest an idea that would benefit all citizens of the township: a solar farm that would generate savings on electricity for township citizens. And the 53 acres underneath this massive solar farm could house tracks for all levels of exercise, plus craft shops and stores of all types. There would be plenty of off-street shaded parking for people using the facilities underneath this 53-acre canopy.

This could be an opportunity for East Hempfield Township to be an eco-smart leader in the state of Pennsylvania!

Dennis Dezort

Landisville