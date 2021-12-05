Being “pro-life” seems to have its limits. It seems to entail being adamant that every fetus has a right to life — well, to be born — and then the buck stops there, as ensuring adequate health insurance to cover the well-being of the baby and mother would go against the conservative tenet of laissez-faire.

Many of the “pro-life” set seem to be pro-survival of the fittest. Many refuse to accept COVID-19 vaccination, and many refuse to wear masks, or permit their children to wear masks, to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 exposure.

So how to reconcile these conflicting viewpoints, which hold that a woman should be forced to carry a fetus to term, but it’s acceptable to refuse to protect one’s own life and the lives of others?

A pro-life label should be reserved for those who believe all life, despite age or gestation, is deserving of protection and preservation. Therefore, I suggest a new category for those who want all fetuses to be born regardless of circumstances, and want full freedom to live unprotected from exposure to fatal disease carriers, potentially endangering themselves and others: pro-YOYO — “you’re on your own.”

Don Rossi

Manheim Township