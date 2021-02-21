The Associated Press reported the following on Feb. 2:

“Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in Pennsylvania’s personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said.”

Why on earth are taxes going to be increased to fund schools when people have been paying taxes into the school system for over a year, even though some schools have only been operating with remote instruction? Where has this money gone? Why are schools going to get millions more from the government? And additional tax revenue, too?

This is outrageous. Property owners who have paid their school taxes in 2020 while schools have been fully or partially closed for in-person instruction should receive at least a partial tax refund.

Christine Giambalvo

Manor Township