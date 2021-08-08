I would like to propose a solution to the Hempfield transgender sports participation debate.

I read that there are 58 gender identities and counting. There are only two biological sexes, so how can we make everyone happy? As a sports participant and former benchwarmer in the Hempfield School District 45 years ago, please allow me to offer the following suggestion. I believe the solution is actually quite simple.

Eliminate all gender-identified sports. No more boys and girls track and field, swimming, soccer, tennis, cross country — you get the idea.

We have one team. Everyone who wants to play is welcome to join the team. The cold, hard fact is you might not be good enough to be a starter or compete. However, you will be given every opportunity to make the team.

Now, someone might say, “Well, that is not fair. How would a young lady be able to compete against a biological male?”

Well, at the end of the day, isn’t that the point?

William Klinefelter

Landisville