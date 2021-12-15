The Dec. 8 LNP article concerning the proposed private K-12 school at the site of the former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (“Nuns to pupils”) mostly ignores the fact that many residents who attended the preview meeting were vocal about their concerns regarding the negative impact this project would have on our quiet residential neighborhood of Hess Boulevard.

There were so many questions raised that the speaker who assisted CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health President Phil Goropoulos refused to listen to any more of those concerns.

Goropoulos drastically misstated the nature of the project, in my view, when he told LNP, “It’s meant to be a small community. It’s very similar to what the sisters had.”

Even at the monastery’s peak, with 40 nuns living there (none of whom owned cars) and weekly church services, there was insignificant impact on the local roadways.

The proposed school would have nearly 300 students and would generate substantial traffic between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., consisting of 10 buses twice a day and cars driven by the expected 30 staff members and parents picking up and dropping off their children.

The traffic generated would have so much impact on the Lititz Pike — a state-owned road — that it would not be approved by the state. And yet the planners think it will be acceptable to have all that traffic first exit onto a quiet residential street like Hess Boulevard, and from there turn onto Lititz Pike or Fruitville Pike anyway.

Lititz and Fruitville pikes are designed for heavy traffic; Hess Boulevard is not.

The land where the exit is proposed is currently a drainage basin that already floods in heavy rains. I believe that paving it would dramatically increase the flooding concerns in our neighborhood.

Kathy Gerhart

Manheim Township