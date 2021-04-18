Let’s get a few things straight: First, the transgender population is relatively small. The number of transgender people who are interested in sports is even smaller. Based on those facts alone, one might begin to suspect that the sudden surge of concern that transgender girls and women pose a threat to sports is a manufactured issue.

Second, the gender gap in sports performance is not that significant, and it only applies to some sports.

Third, there are many reasons why a person might have a perceived advantage in a sport. We don’t ban really tall people from playing volleyball, and to suggest that we should would be ludicrous.

Fourth, transgender people — particularly young people — are vulnerable. They are at risk for violence, homelessness and suicide, and those risks are higher when they are not accepted by the people around them. Essentially banning them from participating in sports sends a message: You do not belong. It makes an enemy of a group of people who need protection and support from their communities. It is, despite all professions of fairness, profoundly and dangerously unfair.

Clarissa Grunwald

Elizabethtown