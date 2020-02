Enough already. Why do we need a border wall? Especially at the cost of our citizens not getting the medical care they paid for during all their working years.

As a senior citizen (age 87), I am grateful for the benefits of Medicaid, disability (which helps my younger sister) and affordable housing.

Now to potentially take that away to build a stupid wall?

I thought I lived in the USA — not Nazi Germany.

Barbara J. Germer

Manor Township