Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature are trying to pass a state constitutional amendment that would change how we elect judges for state Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme Courts. Instead of electing them statewide, the General Assembly would draw districts for each judge.

This constitutional amendment would enable the state Legislature to have control over district lines, giving it undue power over how judges are elected and which judges are elected. In my view, it would enable it to potentially stack each district — and the courts as a whole — in favor of one party or another.

This could open our courts up to partisan power grabs, as well as undue and harmful legislative influence. Statewide courts make statewide decisions about our lives and our communities that impact every resident of the commonwealth. They should serve all residents, not political or regional constituencies. And thus every voter should be able to vote for every one of them, not just a few of them.

Issues this important need to have a public hearing.

Fred Goudy

Lebanon