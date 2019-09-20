A proposal to ban gun stores or pictures of firearms within 1,000 feet of any school is crazy (“School seeks ‘gun shop-free’ zones,” Sept. 7). Why not 10,000 feet or 100,000 feet? If the principle is accepted, only the number is different.
The proposal is based on the emotions of children, which are subject to influence by adults. This already happens. A youngster was suspended from school when he tried to chew his Pop-Tart into the shape of a tree and then remarked that the result looked more like a gun.
Youngsters were suspended when they brought 2-inch-tall plastic G.I. Joe toys with even smaller plastic guns permanently molded into their hands.
These are attempts to make children afraid of the word gun or any depiction of a gun.
Adults already influence the emotions of children for political effect. If banning for emotional reasons is accepted, then activists for other issues can demand the same. Expect campaigns for 1,000-foot bans from both sides of the issues of abortion, alcohol sales, body piercing, circumcision, Democrats, eating meat, exterminator services, hunting, keeping work animals, libertarianism, owning pets, Republicans, socialists, tattooing, trapping, vaccination, veganism and wearing fur.
A politician urged people not to wear red baseball hats (such as the Cincinnati Reds’ hat) because it might alarm adults who are frightened by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) theme.
Any Manheim Township commissioner who takes this proposed ban seriously should lose the next election.
John W. deGroot III
Manheim Township