As a kid and through my teen years, I spent nearly every Saturday at one of the movie theaters on the second block of North Queen Street. I also loved the variety of stores and was more than just a little sad when the block was purposely destroyed, feeling that the city had lost part of its heart and identity. It was replaced by what I and many others have derided over the decades as an eyesore.
Now that the block is finally being revitalized, the Lancaster Parking Authority wants to install a monstrosity of artwork on the Christian Street Garage. Its design does not fit with anything else in downtown. I even question how long the brightly colored tubes would resist fading from the elements, further detracting from the rest of the block.
Have we learned nothing from our past mistakes? Let's not trade one eyesore for another.
Barry Freidly
Landisville