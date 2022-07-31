I watched TV for hours as state lawmakers supposedly debated potential amendments to our state constitution. I say “supposedly,” because it was obvious to me from the beginning that few lawmakers would consider new information in possibly changing their vote. They were loyal to their parties at all cost, and the Republicans were perhaps in fear of what a past president might think.

Much time was spent on the proposed amendment related to abortion, which states that the Pennsylvania constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.

Democrats asked what “any other right relating to abortion” meant. The Republicans, who control the General Assembly, said that it meant nothing and implied that the Democrats were looking to scare people. No Republican could or would state specifically what this phrase meant. Democrats wanted to delay for further discussion; Republicans felt the language was clear as is. The vote to move forward passed.

These are smart people. They should be able to write a statement that is clear to all. My fear is this will fall to FOX and CNBC analysts, campaign trail politicians and social media to tell us what they think this language means for Pennsylvania.

Another proposed amendment refers to “burdensome regulations.” What determines “burdensome”? It seems like language to let the future party in charge of General Assembly make that determination as it sees fit.

These are potential changes to our state constitution. No interpretation should be necessary. Pennsylvanians deserve to have these amendments be crystal-clear when they are voted on and when people go to the polls.

Charles Brewer

Elizabethtown