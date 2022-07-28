The recent analysis by Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief for LNP | LancasterOnline and the LNP Media Group watchdog publication The Caucus, stating that proposed Pennsylvania constitutional amendments would upset checks and balances was, in my view, alarmist and misleading (“GOP tactic tips power balance,” July 25).

For starters, Pennsylvania has one of the more difficult procedures for getting a constitutional amendment on the ballot. The state House and Senate must pass a resolution and stand for reelection, allowing voters to change lawmakers if they choose. The new Legislature must then pass an identical resolution in the next session — and that merely puts an amendment on the ballot for voters.

While the Legislature has proposed several amendments, few make it through. No amendments are on the ballot in 2022, and since 2000, only 10 constitutional amendments have been put before voters. By contrast, our commonwealth has enacted 3,136 laws in that time.

In my view, it is unilateral executive power that threatens checks and balances. For eight years, Gov. Tom Wolf has sidestepped the Legislature. His lone Wolf strategy includes ramrodding through destructive charter regulations without legislation, spending beyond what was budgeted and unilaterally imposing new taxes on energy production through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Most notably, it was Wolf’s yearlong, self-declared “emergency powers” that allowed him to shutter businesses and act with the rule of law without — and often in defiance of — legislative authority.

In 2021, Pennsylvania voters approved a constitutional amendment to limit executive power by a close 52% to 48% vote. It was the constitutional amendment process that empowered voters to rein in the governor’s unilateral abuse of power and restore checks and balances.

Nathan A. Benefield

Senior Vice President

Commonwealth Foundation