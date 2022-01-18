This is in response to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial “Save ‘Build Back Better’ by splitting it up,” which was published in the Jan. 4 LNP.

I can understand the sense of urgency President Joe Biden and Democrats are feeling in trying to get their far-reaching agenda passed before possibly losing the control they currently hold in both houses of Congress. However, as the American citizens see it, nothing is getting done, which seems to be par for the course in recent history.

A majority of the proposals would have some merit, if it wasn’t for the staggering level of debt that must be serviced. So, in the spirit of possible bipartisanship, I would like to offer these “Making Lives Better” proposals:

1. Regarding Medicare expansion, instead of focusing on one group of seniors, offer an annual benefit of $500 to $750 for all Medicare recipients, to be used toward their choice of hearing, dental or vision services.

2. For families, expand free prekindergarten to 4-year-olds for now, with hopes of adding 3-year-olds in the future. Continue offering parents the option of receiving their child tax credit monthly or at the end of the year. Expand the school meals program. Also, limit child care costs for families to no more than 7% of income.

3. American workers deserve a minimum of four weeks of paid leave if they are sick or caring for sick family members. Also, new parents should be able to have time off to care for newborns.

It is time to focus on the small stuff that both Democrats and Republicans can support and pass, so that the citizens for whom they work can enjoy better lives.

David Inghram

Lititz