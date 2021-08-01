A bill now in Congress (House Resolution 2307) would slash American greenhouse gas emissions about 40% in 10 years, according to Columbia University, by charging fossil fuel companies for every ton of greenhouse gas they emit.

The government would immediately send all of that money back to every American household, via a monthly check or direct deposit.

Most Americans wouldn’t notice the higher fuel prices, which would increase about 10 cents every year, but they would notice those monthly checks — about $50 a month to start and increasing annually. Most people would come out ahead financially, according to a 2018 study by Columbia University economists.

More than 3,500 major economists, including 28 Nobel laureates and four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, agreed in a published statement that this revenue-neutral plan is “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary” to prevent climate (and economic) disaster.

Make your next car electric, and you can skip the gas station while pocketing those monthly checks as they continue to increase each year.

Electric vehicles are quickly becoming as cheap as gas-powered vehicles and their prices will continue to drop. A 2020 Consumer Reports study shows that total ownership cost savings more than make up for an electric vehicle with a slightly higher purchase price.

If clean energy powers your electric vehicle, you’ll save even more because solar/wind will continue to become steadily cheaper than fossil fuels each year, while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The American Jobs Plan promises to make clean energy widely available.

Jim Sandoe

Ephrata