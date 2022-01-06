The Pennsylvania House passed House Bill 1842 last month, and it will now come before the state Senate.

This legislation, in my view, would gut Pennsylvania’s clean streams law and allow polluters to pollute more without notifying anyone, including the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission and the State Department of Environmental Protection.

Our resources, including drinking water, would be put at risk.

Please call or email your state senator urging a “no” vote. Our state constitution guarantees us clean air and water. It’s time for the General Assembly to live up to its responsibility to ensure our constitutional rights.

Wayne Olson

Manheim