I am pleading with Colerain Township officials not to allow the proposed duck barn to be built (“Duck farm suit in court,” Oct. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline).

First of all, in my opinion, it’s not a barn; it’s a factory farm. A barn would allow for ducks to be outside, where they can breathe clean air, walk and have space to move around. I believe that a factory farm for 40,000 ducks is pure torture for those animals. Just think of these poor, defenseless animals. I fear that they will peck each other for a tiny bit of space. They may breathe in fumes from their own bodily waste, and they will likely have no daylight, fresh air or room to move around freely.

In my view, this is just like a puppy mill. Is Lancaster County going to become the factory farm capital of the United States, as well as already seemingly being the puppy mill capital of the United States?

Many people are against what they view as this horror of a business, for some very good reasons. But, sadly, few people mention the suffering and pain that I believe these ducks will absolutely feel every day of their lives. Ducks deal with pain, fear, hunger, injuries and illness, just like every other creature on Earth.

What about this treatment of innocent ducks? Please, Colerain Township, do not allow this to

happen.

Ann L. Carter

East Hempfield Township