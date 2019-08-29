Each year during Veterans Day we honor every military service member who serves the nation selflessly. However, since the “we the people” ideology of the 1770s has devolved into the “me, me, me’’ sensibility of the modern millennial, I was thinking we ought to have a day off in recognition of selfish civilians.
I am suggesting a federally recognized holiday during one of those shorter days around the winter solstice. Meteorologists should abandon their duties for the day so any and all selfish civilians can predict their own weather.
The concepts of thinking globally and acting locally would be outlawed on the selfish civilian holiday. Teamwork and carpooling are to be forbidden as well, although Red Rose Transit Authority could offer free rides with a one-person capacity available on a first-come, first-served basis.
I envision parades of selfie-taking people in the morning and 12 hours of social withdrawal from noon to midnight for FaceTime and Facebook indulgence.
All public servants, personnel and volunteers would be standing by with smiles due to self-serve shutdowns occurring during the observance of my proposed selfish civilian holiday.
Brent Becker
Ephrata