Kurtis Egan of Caldwell, Heckles & Egan and East Madison Friends LLC is seemingly only concerned about his profit from his proposed East Madison Street hotel in Lancaster city.

He claims that it would benefit the neighborhood, but I believe that truly it only feeds his greed. He seems to have zero concern for the negative impacts on the small street and the residents who live there.

If the city zoning board approves this project, it shows that the City of Lancaster does not care about its residents and is only concerned about profits!

To my knowledge, Egan never reached out to neighbors about the project, yet named his development group East Madison “Friends.”

Egan is no friend of East Madison Street. In my view, this is just another example of someone with wealth coming into the city and taking away a good quality of life for the people of East Madison Street who bought houses on a quiet, close-knit street.

Mike Ross

Lancaster