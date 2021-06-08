I recently read with great interest about the proposed hydrogen manufacturing plant planned for Martic Township (“Martic eyed for plant,” April 1 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The way I took the article, this proposal sounds like it is already a done deal. Back-slaps all around, but what about us? I live on Old Holtwood Road, and none of my neighbors or I heard a thing about this project until reading about how great it will be.

Great for whom? Not us, that’s for sure. The article mentions the plant will daily produce many metric tons of liquid hydrogen, which will be trucked out.

What happens to us, who are unfortunate enough to live on these streets — streets that seemingly aren’t designed for large tanker trucks?

What about the hundreds of construction vehicles it will likely take just to construct the plant? What about the noise? What happens to our property values? What about the farms in our neighborhood? What are the dangers of such a plant? What about the traffic? What about pollution from a plant like this?

What about our well water? What about our livestock and crops? What about my Amish neighbors who are worried about this plant, too?

Who is going to take time away from back-slapping and celebrating and answer these questions for us?

Brian Parker

Holtwood