House Resolution 1524 (Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act), currently proposed in Congress, is pretty important if we want nuclear power to become a more acceptable way to produce power. It’s an amazing way of generating power that is highly efficient, and, as technology gets better, the already minimal risk level will continue to decline.

I believe this bill should be passed, because it would make it mandatory for the government to notify Indigenous peoples and local governments about where nuclear waste is being stored. If this is not made into law, it could lead to many fatalities among those who do not know.

Nate Messier

Strasburg Township