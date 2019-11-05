The Oct. 23 LNP reported growing anger over property taxes to fund schools (“Attendees bring ire to lawmakers”). The anger is justified. The article, however, completely misses why the current funding is unfair.
A vast body of evidence shows that property taxes make for effective suburban schools while condemning urban schools to failure. Urban schools lack sufficient funds to reduce class sizes, pay for enough aides or counselors\!q — or even enough books and laptops.
As Jonathan Kozol points out so graphically in his book “Savage Inequalities,” America has a two-tiered school system.
To end this segregation by wealth and social class, property taxes must end. The federal government should pay its fair share, too, not a paltry 10%.
Les Zackey
Lebanon