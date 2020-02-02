This is a follow-up to the Jan. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Pass property tax reform.”
The writer suggests a couple of tax increases to shift the property tax from the homeowner to the general public. This is not easy legislation to pass.
I propose a change to make it fairer and thereby giving it a better chance to become law in our lifetime.
1) Guarantee the schools that their total tax revenue will remain the same — no reduction.
2) Structure the reform in such a fashion that it will encourage the construction of affordable housing without creating slums. Do this by exempting all dwellings below, say, $200,000 assessed value from all school property taxes.
3) Explain loudly and repeatedly to the population at large the fine balance contained in the reform: You are taxing those who can afford and desire high-value homes while exempting those who live in “affordable” housing.
4) It might also encourage homebuilders to consider constructing (lower profit) moderate-value housing.
Here is to eternal hope!
Mark K. Strassle
Manheim Township