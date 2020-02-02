After reading the Jan. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter (“Pass property tax reform”) concerning the virtues of Senate Bill 76 in eliminating school property taxes, I wanted to make readers aware of some omissions the writer made, either knowingly or unknowingly, in her praise of this bill.
First, it was not mentioned that for the first time in the state’s history, retirement income would be taxed. If you are collecting a pension, or ever plan to, you’ll be receiving 4.92% less than what you had been. Is burdening our pensioners with additional taxes the best way to eliminate property taxes?
Second, according to state Sen. John Blake’s website, under SB 76, “Pennsylvanians would also pay sales taxes on approximately 60 additional products and services including new sales taxes on food, diapers, legal services, day care, accounting services, public transportation, advertising and public relations, cable TV, fees at museums and historical sites, behavioral health and substance abuse services, developmental disability and vocational rehabilitation services, personal hygiene products, textbooks, nonprescription drugs, home health care services, nursing care and assisted living facilities, funeral services and caskets.
“There are dozens more. Senate Bill 76 ... tax(es) every aspect of our daily lives from the cradle to the grave.”
If SB 76 passes, those residing in affluent estates will have their property taxes eliminated. The rest of us will be paying for their relief with increased income and sales taxes. SB 76 is not fair or logical and shouldn’t be supported by our legislators.
Matt Griffith
Elizabethtown