School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said the court was right to consider racial disparities as part of the petitioners’ argument in a landmark school funding case, which contends that the state’s funding system fails to equitably serve all Pennsylvania students (“Cutler largely denied in bid to bar race data,” July 31 LNP | LancasterOnline).

“We know that Pennsylvania has some of the biggest achievement gaps between racial groups, even when controlling for poverty, in the nation,” she said. “If our school system is not serving all students, it is not living up to the promise of the (Pennsylvania) constitution.”

I agree with Superintendent Rau that racial disparities should be funding considerations. However, the issue of the achievement gap is not a constitutional issue. It’s a pedagogy issue. And, let’s not introduce critical race theory in desperation to solve the problem.

The achievement gap between white students and students of color is a problem in the entire United States. One of the causes of the achievement gap, in my view, is that we use the wrong type of test to measure achievement. We use standardized tests that measure a student’s achievement against a norm group. We should be using criteria-referenced tests that measure students’ progress against themselves.

Which student has achieved more? Student A, who is pretested with a skills set of 10 and post-tested with a skills set of 50? Or student B, who is pretested at the 80th percentile and post-tested at the 80th percentile?

Measures of achievement should be based upon where you started and where you finished, not based upon a comparison to someone else. Standardized testing is like keeping up with the Joneses. The problem is that you never catch up because the Joneses have more money.

Richard T. Beck

Marietta