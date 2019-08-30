In response to the Aug. 23 letter “Helpful tutorial on road etiquette,” I would like to counter that the writer’s opinion about merging to one lane early actually can be extremely dangerous and can be the cause of accidents like we have been seeing in construction zones.
The writer’s method causes the long backups that we see. Many drivers tend to try to merge as soon as possible into the correct lane. However, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to use the “zipper merge” instead.
Though many may think it’s “rude” to wait to merge until the last second, it’s actually the correct thing to do. When motorists use the late merge or zipper merge system, they use both lanes of travel to the merge point, then take turns merging into the open lane. This reduces the length of the queue, allows traffic to move more fluidly and prevents aggressive merging.
LNP actually wrote on this subject back on May 22, 2015 (“Merging strategies”). It’s not the people in the lane that ends who cause the problem; it’s the people in the open lane who cause the backups by not allowing others in to merge safely.
PennDOT also needs to post signs to direct people to use both lanes until the merge point. I have seen these signs in place but not everywhere. Drive safely, everyone, and give the zipper merge a try. Studies have proven it works.
TJ McDermott
East Earl Township